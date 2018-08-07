Is She Alive? Like Clockwork, Kim K Dropped A Pic After Beyonce Does Something Great And Twitter Is Fed TF Up

Kim K’s Beyonce Obsession

It never fails. When Beyonce does something great, Kim Kardashian posts a picture for attention. The Google Alerts are on fleek, as the kids say. Monday was no different. Beyonce gave us her fantastic VOGUE feature and Kim responded by…playing dead? We don’t know what the hell she was doing, but it was a waste of damn time. She was promoting some bum a$$ Yeezys that came out weeks ago.

Y’all wilding today for no reason huh pic.twitter.com/FRIsbhPJAA — #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) August 6, 2018

So you know what happened next…THE DRAGGING! We love this song. Enjoy…