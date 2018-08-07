K. Michelle Threatens To Leave #LHHH And Press Charges After Smackdown With Her Uber-Swiping Ex-Friend, Paris Phillips

K. Michelle And Paris Phillips Get Into Alleged Altercation

K. Michelle is back on Vh1 and as we all saw tonight, successfully stirring the pot for some juicy Mona-land drama.

But the drama is still sticking around in her own life as well. Particularly in her rocky relationship with ex-assistant Paris Phillips.

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, Kimberly K. Michelle got into it yet again with her on-again, off again friend Paris on the set of her own spinoff show, K. Michelle: My Life. Apparently, the two got to rehashing the much-belabored point regarding Paris “borrowing” $50 from K. Michelle’s account for an uber, and never mentioning it to the singer.

Things got loud and heated, and next thing you know, Paris tosses a drink on K Michelle and throws a plastic cup at her head. As always, security broke things up before anyone could manage to land a real punch…but that’s just where the saga began.

As sources close to the action tell The Jasmine Brand, K. Michelle is gunning to get Paris kicked off of Mona’s shows, and looking to the police to handle the situation.

Although K. Michelle doesn’t have any allies this season and no one wants to film with her, she’s trying really hard to get Paris kicked off the show.

It’s surprising that she wants to get the law involved when for seasons she’s tried to attack people on the show. She’s already attempted to fight another cast mate on camera this season. But now she wants to take legal action?

K. Michelle has done her fair share of lit-candle-tossing and IV-pole attacks. But maybe “Kimberly” is trying to turn a new leaf and go the legal route? She tweeted this a few days ago, and it’s been given quite a bit more context now that this news has surfaced…

It’s crazy when you get to a certain point, you can’t react because people love to sue and get free money. Sucks but sometimes you have to handle it the legal way. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 2, 2018

But then again…

It’s amazing how you can be so angry at a friend and still have a soft spot for them regardless. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 7, 2018

Which way do you think K. Michelle is going to lean with this one??

Getty/Prince Williams – Wireimage