WELP: Ray J Completely Cracked The Lyrica & Safaree Case & You Won’t Believe What REALLY Happened

Case closed…

Ray J Gets Safaree To Confess To Lyrica Anderson Hookup

In between being a singer/songwriter/Scoot-E Bike seller, Brandy’s brother is apparently a super sneaky private investigator.

Ray J made jaws drop when he sat down with Safaree on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and got him to do what A-1 couldn’t; ADMIT TO SMASHING LYRICA.

After Safaree refused to confirm to A-1 that he hooked up with his wife during a car-side showdown and instead said, “b***s like me…it is what it is”…

their mutual friend Ray J stepped in.

Ray met with a much calmer Safaree at a bar and tricked him into ADMITTING several things. One; that he sent Lyrica pics of his patois pipe and two; that they really did hookup.

Ray J: “In order for them to get back on lock, she admitted it.” Safaree: “So she said, me and her…” Ray J: “You KNOW you smashed. What did you do?” Safaree: “I didn’t mean for it to happen…” Ray J: “Why did you do that?! I thought you would deny it, deny it and I could clear your name…Lyrica really didn’t admit it but I just needed to know for myself.”

Nicely done Sherlock Homie!

What do YOU think about Detective Ray J successfully revealing what went down between Lyrica and Safaree???