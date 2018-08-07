WELP: Ray J Completely Cracked The Lyrica & Safaree Case & You Won’t Believe What REALLY Happened

Case closed…

Ray J Gets Safaree To Confess To Lyrica Anderson Hookup

In between being a singer/songwriter/Scoot-E Bike seller, Brandy’s brother is apparently a super sneaky private investigator.

Ray J made jaws drop when he sat down with Safaree on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and got him to do what A-1 couldn’t; ADMIT TO SMASHING LYRICA.

After Safaree refused to confirm to A-1 that he hooked up with his wife during a car-side showdown and instead said, “b***s like me…it is what it is”…

their mutual friend Ray J stepped in.

Ray met with a much calmer Safaree at a bar and tricked him into ADMITTING several things. One; that he sent Lyrica pics of his patois pipe and two; that they really did hookup.

Ray J: “In order for them to get back on lock, she admitted it.”

Safaree: “So she said, me and her…”

Ray J: “You KNOW you smashed. What did you do?”

Safaree: “I didn’t mean for it to happen…”

Ray J: “Why did you do that?! I thought you would deny it, deny it and I could clear your name…Lyrica really didn’t admit it but I just needed to know for myself.”

Nicely done Sherlock Homie!

Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

What do YOU think about Detective Ray J successfully revealing what went down between Lyrica and Safaree???

Lyrica’s turned off the comments on her Instagram page.

Sweet n Sour 🙄🦄 #Lhhh #PLT #Rent #WhereDidTheLoveGo

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Earlier in the episode, Lyrica’s mom (who’s also named Lyrica) might’ve accidentally outed her daughter for getting pics of Safaree’s supersized Jamrock junk.

 

Lyrica’s mom: Didn’t you tell me once he sent you a pic that was inappropriate…”

Lyrica: “Mom, don’t do that…I never said inappropriate.”

Some people still aren’t convinced that this really went down.

There’s speculation that Lyrica’s the one who leaked those infamous pictures of Safaree’s supersized peen.

