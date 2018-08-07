WELP: Ray J Completely Cracked The Lyrica & Safaree Case & You Won’t Believe What REALLY Happened
Ray J Gets Safaree To Confess To Lyrica Anderson Hookup
In between being a singer/songwriter/Scoot-E Bike seller, Brandy’s brother is apparently a super sneaky private investigator.
Ray J made jaws drop when he sat down with Safaree on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and got him to do what A-1 couldn’t; ADMIT TO SMASHING LYRICA.
After Safaree refused to confirm to A-1 that he hooked up with his wife during a car-side showdown and instead said, “b***s like me…it is what it is”…
their mutual friend Ray J stepped in.
Ray met with a much calmer Safaree at a bar and tricked him into ADMITTING several things. One; that he sent Lyrica pics of his patois pipe and two; that they really did hookup.
Ray J: “In order for them to get back on lock, she admitted it.”
Safaree: “So she said, me and her…”
Ray J: “You KNOW you smashed. What did you do?”
Safaree: “I didn’t mean for it to happen…”
Ray J: “Why did you do that?! I thought you would deny it, deny it and I could clear your name…Lyrica really didn’t admit it but I just needed to know for myself.”
Nicely done Sherlock Homie!
What do YOU think about Detective Ray J successfully revealing what went down between Lyrica and Safaree???
Lyrica’s turned off the comments on her Instagram page.
Earlier in the episode, Lyrica’s mom (who’s also named Lyrica) might’ve accidentally outed her daughter for getting pics of Safaree’s supersized Jamrock junk.
Lyrica’s mom: Didn’t you tell me once he sent you a pic that was inappropriate…”
Lyrica: “Mom, don’t do that…I never said inappropriate.”
“Whatever you see tonight it’s no pressure…”—Safaree
Some people still aren’t convinced that this really went down.
There’s speculation that Lyrica’s the one who leaked those infamous pictures of Safaree’s supersized peen.