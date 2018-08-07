Hood Love: Dave East Offers To Fade Dudes In His Baby Mama’s DMs While They Vacation

Dave East And Millie Vacation In DR

Rapper Dave East and his girlfriend Millie are still going strong. Previously, we post that the two parents of Kairi reunited despite having some ups and down. Now the couple is in Punta Canta, showcasing all of their uptown affection on a beach. IN one of the clips shared by the couple, Dave East declares Millie is all HIS and sends warning shots to dudes in her comments and DMs trying to shoot their shot.

He says:

I know a lot of yall n***as are in her comments and her messages. Ya’ll can suck my whooooooole d*ck, for one. For two, catch me in the streets. If I catch any of you in these comments be the gangsta that you is.

