Where’yat Baybee? Big Freedia Had To Ask To Be In Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video And Fans Find It Foul

Big Freedia Says She Had To Ask Drake To Be In His Video

It’s really a shame that Big Freedia would be regarded as anything less than an icon, which is why you would thing Drake would have reached out to her after sampling her voice AND shooting a video in her city. But, not even after using Freedia’s voice in “Nice For What” did Drake reach out to the pioneering Bounce artist. Now, Freedia has revealed in an interview she had to hit up Drake after hearing he was shooting the video for his heavily NOLA influenced single “In My Feelings”. Fans are UPSET Freedia had to ask Drake first and suspectithat Drake had initially snubbed Freedia because of her identity.

Here’s what she had to say over it:

“I decided to hit him up myself. I said, ‘Why didn’t you let me know you were in New Orleans?’ He was like, ‘I just got here. Why don’t you come here? We’re shooting the video tonight. I want you to get a few cameos.’ So I did that. I had to call my people at midnight to wake me up and do my hair. And I made it to the video shoot at about 2 am and we hung out till about 6 am. He didn’t want me to get off the mic. He wanted me to rock the mic and the crowd all night. It wasn’t no real apology because I guess he felt like you didn’t make ‘Nice For What’ but that’s why I made sure that I responded as soon as you hit me up so you could be ‘In My Feelings’ in that video. It’s definitely a stepping in the right direction and I think that other artists out there, should feel the same way. That no matter what your background is, no matter if you’re a gay artist, we can be able to be there just as anyone else.”

Does this sound like Drake was being shady?

He played you sis….. I mean he made it upto you but in this business, people will only use what they can to further push their musical agendas especially if you don't fit their "Image". Had you not have called him, he would've probably never reached out — Phillip Wood (@MrPhillipW) August 6, 2018

Fans of Freedia and Drake are sounding off about this on social media. Even if Drake did eventually pay homage, it still feels like a blow another LGTB reppin’ artist. Hit the flip to read.