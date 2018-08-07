You’re Not A Star, Somebody Lied: Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Might Be Removed Permanently

Image via Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

West Hollywood Mayor Wants Trump Star Removed Permanently

Donny isn’t gonna be happy about this lol.

According to CNN, the mayor of West Hollywood wants Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed…permanently.

Since he took office Trump’s star has be vandalized multiple times and at this point it seems that the monument will forever be a target of ire due to all the s#!t that he’s stirred up in America.

Mayor John Duran doesn’t have the authority to ultimately have the star removed, but he wanted his city’s voice on the record, that they do not support Trump’s obviously racist and bigoted political agenda.

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists,”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has jurisdiction over the star had this to say:

“Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting. As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” President Leron Gubler said.

Well, here’s to hope.