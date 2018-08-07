Ho Sit Down: LeBron James Producing Docu-series “Shut Up And Dribble” For Showtime, Named After Racist Hag’s Insult

Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James’ Producing Showtime Docu-Series “Shut Up And Dribble”

If Beyoncé has taught us nothing, it’s that we should all be striving to make lemonade out of life’s lemons, even if said “lemon” is actually a WASPy, blonde, soup cookie.

Image via Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty

According to ESPN, in the wake of creating a life-changing school for the children of Akron, Ohio LeBron James is already on to his next business venture. LBJ is producing a new Showtime docu-series centered around athlete’s political consciousness. The series is titled “Shut Up And Dribble”, the veiled and racist insult that Faux News’ commentator Laura Ingraham hurled at James earlier this year.

Yeah, ho.

The 3-part program will feature several athletes and teams who have made bold moves outside of sports (politics, fashion, business) and used their talents for more than just sport. James, along with friends/business partners Maverick Carter and Rich Paul will serve as executive producers.

Says director Gotham Chopra:

“It’s really an exploration of how basketball is truly America’s game and the NBA has been a vessel for black athletes to claim pieces of the American dream,”

Bet that Ingraham beyotch is BIG mad. Good.