Meet The Panty-Melting Funnyman Who Shines In Ooey Gooey Tail-Wagging Comedy “Dog Days”
- By Bossip Staff
Tone Bell Shines In “Dog Days”
Rising star Tone Bell is one of the many reasons to see ooey gooey tail-wagging comedy “Dog Days” that’s basically the hug emoji in movie form. No, seriously, you’ll melt in the theater especially if you love dogs or funny panty-melters who shine in the summer sleeper that barks into theaters TODAY.
Hit the flip to meet panty-melting funnyman Tone Bell on the flip.