Kendrick Lamar Becomes The First Rapper Since Eminem To Have An Album Chart For 300 Weeks

Kendrick Lamar Joins Eminem In The History Books

Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 debut studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city arrived at No. 116 on the Hot 200 chart on Aug. 4–becoming the first Hip Hop album since Eminems, Recovery to spend 300 weeks on the charts.

Eminem’s albums including Recovery (312 weeks), The Eminem Show (354 weeks) and Curtain Call: The Hits (403) are the main other Hip Hop projects to have achieved this specific honor. Throughought all genres, 22 projects have spent 300 weeks on the Hot 200, including Pink Floyd’s, The Dark Side of the Moon at a whopping 937 weeks.

Kendrick’s collection was released as a “short film” in October of 2012, and first debuted at No. 2 on the charts, but never achieved the top spot. It did, however, earn Lamar five Grammy nominations and was just certified triple-platinum this past June.

K.Dot revealed in an interview last year that the album was re-done three times before it was actually completed. “We did good kid about three, four times before the world got to it,” he said. “New songs, new everything.” So it looks like all of that revision really paid off.

From breaking records to breaking into acting roles, Kendrick Lamar has been absolutely killing the game lately. Let’s see what he conquers next.