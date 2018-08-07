SMH: Orlando Brown Wanted In Las Vegas After Skipping Out On Drug Court

Orlando Brown Is Wanted By Las Vegas Police

Orlando Brown is in even more legal trouble this week, this time because he’s wanted by Las Vegas police for skipping out on a recent court date.

A Las Vegas Justice Court clerk told TMZ on Monday that the 30-year-old was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for his drug possession case. But the That’s So Raven actor never showed up, forcing the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

Brown was arrested back in June after Las Vegas police officers allegedly saw him go into a model in an area where drugs and prostitution are common. Police pulled over the taxi Brown used to leave the motel and he was arrested after further refusing to cooperate. Police reportedly found methamphetamine and a pipe on Brown and also found out there was an arrest warrant out for a domestic violence case.

The former actor has faced a long list of legal problems throughout the past eight months, starting in January when he was arrested following a dispute with his girlfriend and her mother–a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered then that he had an arrest warrant out related to a 2016 battery and drug charges.

After Orlando’s release in January, he was scheduled to appear in court on March 21, but missed that court hearing. Another arrest warrant was issued and he was later discovered by a bounty hunter in Las Vegas. In May, Brown sent a video to TMZ claiming that he plans on suing the bounty hunters who caught him.