GET OUT: King Bey Belittling Writer Gets Scalped For Saying Beyoncé’s VOGUE Cover Isn’t ‘Iconic’

Here we go again…

Writer Robin Givhan Criticized For Beyoncé Opinion Piece

A Washington Post journalist is getting draaaagged by the BeyHive for writing a “hater adjacent” opinion piece about Beyoncé’s recent VOGUE magazine cover.

Less than 24-hours after Bey’s cover dropped, Robin Givhan penned an op-ed titled, “Beyoncé’s Vogue cover is historic but not iconic” where she detailed how King Bey being shot by Tyler Mitchell is historic but added that the cover is “neither surprising nor particularly memorable.”

“As a fashion image, it’s neither surprising nor particularly memorable. After all, giant floral headdresses are having a moment.”

Not only that, she adds that Beyonce’s decision to not don weave and wear minimal makeup fell flat.

“In the magazine, the singer notes that she wanted to be photographed as natural as possible to underscore the importance of body acceptance. “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.” The suggestion is that by shunning fake hair and mascara, some truth is revealed. But no. Nothing is divulged. It’s simply a retelling of the same story with different costumes and more interesting lighting.

While Robin isn’t dragging Bey, the BeyHive’s pointed out that she has a history of being hypercritical and belittling to King Bey just like she did in this clearly clickbaity piece.

Can't you just say you don't like her and go? pic.twitter.com/TlJLzPRf9l — Thais (@thaisbmartini) August 7, 2018

If you guessed that the BeyHive’s coming for Robin’s scalp then you’re right—they’re in formation to gather her.

The shoot was just released TODAY and you already made up conclusions that it wasn’t iconic? You couldn’t at least give it a week or two to see how it holds up? — SUCK ON MY BALLS PAUSE (@NateninK) August 6, 2018

you’ve had issues with Beyoncé your entire career pic.twitter.com/jQoNE9vaGz — FUPA KNOWLES (@negronoseszn) August 7, 2018

Do YOU think this writer’s unfairly criticizing Beyoncé???

More on the flip.