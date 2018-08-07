GET OUT: King Bey Belittling Writer Gets Scalped For Saying Beyoncé’s VOGUE Cover Isn’t ‘Iconic’
Writer Robin Givhan Criticized For Beyoncé Opinion Piece
A Washington Post journalist is getting draaaagged by the BeyHive for writing a “hater adjacent” opinion piece about Beyoncé’s recent VOGUE magazine cover.
Less than 24-hours after Bey’s cover dropped, Robin Givhan penned an op-ed titled, “Beyoncé’s Vogue cover is historic but not iconic” where she detailed how King Bey being shot by Tyler Mitchell is historic but added that the cover is “neither surprising nor particularly memorable.”
“As a fashion image, it’s neither surprising nor particularly memorable. After all, giant floral headdresses are having a moment.”
Not only that, she adds that Beyonce’s decision to not don weave and wear minimal makeup fell flat.
“In the magazine, the singer notes that she wanted to be photographed as natural as possible to underscore the importance of body acceptance. “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.”
The suggestion is that by shunning fake hair and mascara, some truth is revealed. But no. Nothing is divulged. It’s simply a retelling of the same story with different costumes and more interesting lighting.
While Robin isn’t dragging Bey, the BeyHive’s pointed out that she has a history of being hypercritical and belittling to King Bey just like she did in this clearly clickbaity piece.
If you guessed that the BeyHive’s coming for Robin’s scalp then you’re right—they’re in formation to gather her.
Do YOU think this writer’s unfairly criticizing Beyoncé???
Robin says she doesn’t hate Beyonce.
Back in 2010, Robin wrote a piece titled “In Her Choice of Shorts, Michelle Obama Goes to Unusual Lengths” where she criticized FLOTUS’ decision to be photographed hopping off of Air Force One in shorts.
“The shorts fit her figure; she was not wearing a souvenir top that read: “My family went to Washington and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.” She was not sporting a fanny pack. Or wearing beaten-up rubber flip-flops. She looked fine. But that doesn’t make the ensemble okay.[…]
“Ultimately, the first lady can’t be — nor should she be — just like everyone else. Hers is a life of responsibilities and privileges. She gets the fancy jet. She has to dress for the ride.”
Really, girl???
The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer is also the same one who was recently booted from a BET conference for publishing a story featuring quotes from FLOTUS during an allegedly off-the-record conversation.
Robin said she was unimpressed by Beyonce’s “sidelong” glance in VOGUE because it feels like “déjà-vu.”
“His technique is powerful. He situates the viewer face-to-face with Beyoncé in a way that feels pre-digital. But then. What? Beyoncé offers up a sidelong glance that’s part Mona Lisa and part proud, aloof, self-confident, regal black woman. She offers up the Beyoncé brand. And while society has not reached a point at which the full humanity of black women is taken as a given and this full-throated message of self-worth bears repeating again and again, it does not negate the sense of Beyoncé déjà-vu.”
Fair or foul???
The dragging is still ongoing.