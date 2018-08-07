White People Love O.J. Simpson: Convicted Felon Takes Pics And Gives Hugs To Fans In Las Vegas [Video]

Image via Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson Revels In The Joys Of Being A Felon

You’d think people would be afraid of a murderer accused and acquitted murderer, but nah. The folks in Las Vegas couldn’t be more enamored with O.J. Simpson.

According to TMZ, The Juice is loose all over Sin City, which is a bar that he frequents and has become a staple in their community.

Simpson was seen smiling, hugging and taking pictures with scores of white women who were enthralled with his *allegedly* stabby presence.

He joked with another man about the joys of being a felon…

Guess he’s glad to be back with HIS people…