Will You Be Watching??? Social Media Stars Kway & Lala Appearing Tonight On ‘Celebrity Fear Factor’

For your viewing pleasure…

Kway and Lala On Celebrity Fear Factor

Two social media superstars are taking their talents to television tonight. Kway and Lala who have a total of over 5 million Instagram followers are the latest participants on MTV’s Celebrity Fear Factor.

In the episode titled “Breaking The Internet” the duo’s competing with other social media superstars for a $150,000 prize donated to a charity of their choice. The Ludacris hosted show also includes influencer Tyler Oakley.

Are tuning in to MTV tonight at 9:00 PM EST to see Kway and Lala???

See a longer preview on the flip.