Will You Be Watching??? Social Media Stars Kway & Lala Appearing Tonight On ‘Celebrity Fear Factor’
- By Bossip Staff
Two social media superstars are taking their talents to television tonight. Kway and Lala who have a total of over 5 million Instagram followers are the latest participants on MTV’s Celebrity Fear Factor.
In the episode titled “Breaking The Internet” the duo’s competing with other social media superstars for a $150,000 prize donated to a charity of their choice. The Ludacris hosted show also includes influencer Tyler Oakley.
Are tuning in to MTV tonight at 9:00 PM EST to see Kway and Lala???
