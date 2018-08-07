MelaninMagic Issa Rae Covers EBONY Magazine’s September Issue

Someone we actually LOVE…

Issa Rae Covers EBONY

Issa Rae is covering the September issue of EBONY magazine and giving fans a good look at her black excellence.

The #InsecureHBO creator is prepping for the show’s return this Sunday at 10:30 p.m., and looking melaniny and delicious for EBONY’s fashion issue.

So far no quotes from the spread have been released, but EBONY was on set with Issa for a scene in the forthcoming film “The Hate U Give.” We KNOW Issa unabashedly said something off the cuff that’s relatable AF to her audience so we’re anxiously anticipating the interview.

Issa was photographed by Brian Bowen Smith with creative direction from Courtney Walter, photo production by Bianca Grey, styling by Shiona Turini, makeup by Joanna Simkin and hair by Felicia Leatherwood.

She looks good, right???

