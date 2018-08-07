Bad Brisco: Meet The Keto Diet Bae Breaking The Internet With Her STUNNING Weight Transformation

Meet Brisco, The Keto Coach Breaking The Internet

If you were looking for a sign to put the cookies down and start that diet, THIS IS IT.

Meet Brisco, she’s a fabulous registered nurse and she transformed herself into a stunner after adapting a keto lifestyle. Now she’s inspiring men and women everywhere. The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, high-fat diet adapted by lots of celebrities and health conscious folks, and it seems to work FAST.

Brisco says she was 299 pounds when she decided to change her lifestyle, now just a year later she’s down 130 whole pounds. Yup, only a year. She says the last time she traveled, she couldn’t even buckle her seat belt on the plane. Doesn’t she look amazing???

