Bad Brisco: Meet The Keto Diet Bae Breaking The Internet With Her STUNNING Weight Transformation

Meet Brisco, The Keto Coach Breaking The Internet

If you were looking for a sign to put the cookies down and start that diet, THIS IS IT.

Meet Brisco, she’s a fabulous registered nurse and she transformed herself into a stunner after adapting a keto lifestyle. Now she’s inspiring men and women everywhere. The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, high-fat diet adapted by lots of celebrities and health conscious folks, and it seems to work FAST.

Brisco says she was 299 pounds when she decided to change her lifestyle, now just a year later she’s down 130 whole pounds. Yup, only a year. She says the last time she traveled, she couldn’t even buckle her seat belt on the plane. Doesn’t she look amazing???

Face to face this Tuesday!! Bare with me, I'm emotional this morning!!! The girl on the left was drowning in sorrow… learning to process and communicate the emotions associated with grief is on an ongoing fight…one I still battle daily. As the anniversary of my mother's passing approaches I recommit to the vow I made one year ago, today… "I promise to no loner let grief extinguish my light, sever my relationships, stifle my progress, or interfere with my sense of self love." On June 17th, 2017 I said that step one was re-learning, re-loving, and re-building me… So glad I kept my promise to myself! Mama, u proud? ☺️🙏🏽😇 #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #sidebyside #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #saturday #transformationtuesday #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #gettingthroughgrief

A post shared by BRISCO (@badbrisco1) on

Hit the flip for more of Brisco’s amazing before and after photos.

Motivation Monday!!!! For the first time, a stranger at a coffee shop approached, and asked if I was a trainer 😳🤯It took me a couple seconds to process… Me? a trainer? He can't be talking to me 😂😂 I cant lie, it felt good as shit.. But believe it or not, most days I still feel like the girl on the left. Not mentally, I'm a far cry from her…but sometimes I still physically feel like that 300 pound girl. I still get real anxiety when I have to shop and try on clothes, when I have to fit and squeeze through places, & especially when jumping and running. God forbid anyone try to pick me up… I literally could have a panic attack.😩 Friends, you need to know that goal weight is not the end of the journey. Residual issues linger. I don't see a 300 pound girl, but I still feel her. She's always with me. All I can say is maybe that's ok. Maybe that's God's way of reminding me how far I've come. Honestly, I don't know if I'll ever feel my actual weight. I don't have that part figured out. But until I do, Ill continue to remind myself to enjoy the small things…like XS dresses, heels that don't hurt, and being mistaken for a trainer 😉😂 Refocus, recommit, and enjoy this journey to freedom! #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #motivationmonday #motivation

A post shared by BRISCO (@badbrisco1) on

It's Transformation Tuesday y'all!!! This pic was taken a couple months before my mother passed away. When she left, my world flipped upside down. I sunk into suck a dark place of constant pain, and depression. I isolated myself from those that loved me, & gained another 100 pounds during the following year. Life as I knew it would never be the same, and I was terrified. I'm here today to say that life is not supposed to be the same! You go through obstacles to strengthen you, and foster your growth. God places people in your life for season and reasons. Ive learned to channel that pain, and remember every gift my mother has given me! Every gem and piece of advice is implanted in my heart to pull from when I can't seem to find the power to take another step forward. Her jovial spirit, her love for life and for helping others radiates through me!!! When u see me and what I've accomplished, you see her!!! You see the fierce independence and discipline she taught me… but most of all, I hope you feel the love and joy she poured into me to share! Gang, if you're going through a rough patch now, remember, you don't have to stay there! 2 years later, I'm standing strong! As she would say, "You cant keep a good woman down!" Rest easy love, your baby girls got this 🙌🏾😉 ~together forever #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #transformation #transformationtuesday #sidebyside #rip

A post shared by BRISCO (@badbrisco1) on

    Back out, act out 😎

    A post shared by BRISCO (@badbrisco1) on

