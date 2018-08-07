Bad Brisco: Meet The Keto Diet Bae Breaking The Internet With Her STUNNING Weight Transformation
Meet Brisco, The Keto Coach Breaking The Internet
If you were looking for a sign to put the cookies down and start that diet, THIS IS IT.
Meet Brisco, she’s a fabulous registered nurse and she transformed herself into a stunner after adapting a keto lifestyle. Now she’s inspiring men and women everywhere. The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, high-fat diet adapted by lots of celebrities and health conscious folks, and it seems to work FAST.
Brisco says she was 299 pounds when she decided to change her lifestyle, now just a year later she’s down 130 whole pounds. Yup, only a year. She says the last time she traveled, she couldn’t even buckle her seat belt on the plane. Doesn’t she look amazing???
Face to face this Tuesday!! Bare with me, I'm emotional this morning!!! The girl on the left was drowning in sorrow… learning to process and communicate the emotions associated with grief is on an ongoing fight…one I still battle daily. As the anniversary of my mother's passing approaches I recommit to the vow I made one year ago, today… "I promise to no loner let grief extinguish my light, sever my relationships, stifle my progress, or interfere with my sense of self love." On June 17th, 2017 I said that step one was re-learning, re-loving, and re-building me… So glad I kept my promise to myself! Mama, u proud? ☺️🙏🏽😇 #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #sidebyside #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #saturday #transformationtuesday #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #gettingthroughgrief
Hit the flip for more of Brisco’s amazing before and after photos.
Motivation Monday!!!! For the first time, a stranger at a coffee shop approached, and asked if I was a trainer 😳🤯It took me a couple seconds to process… Me? a trainer? He can't be talking to me 😂😂 I cant lie, it felt good as shit.. But believe it or not, most days I still feel like the girl on the left. Not mentally, I'm a far cry from her…but sometimes I still physically feel like that 300 pound girl. I still get real anxiety when I have to shop and try on clothes, when I have to fit and squeeze through places, & especially when jumping and running. God forbid anyone try to pick me up… I literally could have a panic attack.😩 Friends, you need to know that goal weight is not the end of the journey. Residual issues linger. I don't see a 300 pound girl, but I still feel her. She's always with me. All I can say is maybe that's ok. Maybe that's God's way of reminding me how far I've come. Honestly, I don't know if I'll ever feel my actual weight. I don't have that part figured out. But until I do, Ill continue to remind myself to enjoy the small things…like XS dresses, heels that don't hurt, and being mistaken for a trainer 😉😂 Refocus, recommit, and enjoy this journey to freedom! #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #motivationmonday #motivation
The last time I was traveling, I couldn't even buckle my seat belt on the plane!!! Here's to smashed goals and a year filled with new and amazing places!!! Coach B travels ☺️ #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #tbt #sidebyside
Transformation Tuesday!!!!! Whew Chile… We work so hard for weight loss. It's a constant fight, and it can be mentally draining and consuming!! Sometimes I find myself in that place. Consumed by my journey, by my daily decisions and food choices, by my goals for the future. Gang, It's ok to stop! It's ok if you need to recharge and take a break from it all! Its literally taken over a year for me to take the mental break I needed without guilt. I was so afraid of letting my gang down by being away, or getting out of the exercise habits I've created. I'm sooooo happy I did! I feel rejuvenated! I've used this wonderful trip to relax, reflect, and reboot… now it's time to refocus!!! I'm Taking my last day of this trip to mentally prepare for the battle that lies ahead!!! Before the end of the year, I'll be in the best shape of my life! I'm ready now!!! Transformation part 2 begins soon!!! Stay tuned! #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #transformation #trainandtransform #transformationtuesday #xonecole #sidebyside
Fitness Friday!!! Weekend warriors pay before they play!!!!! Leggo 😎 #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #sidebyside
One of my biggest regrets this year is not being more transparent with my weight loss from the beginning. I popped up on IG one day like 80 lbs lighter. It made the transition look quick, it also made it look easy.. and trust me, it's been everything but that. I didn't show the days when I walked my neighborhood in tears, so disappointed and embarrassed by my circumstance. I didn't show the months I was stuck at 203.4 and so frustrated, or the nights I could only manage 1 minute on the stair-master. I found this gem from mid way through the process… struggling, alone. Don't be afraid to share your struggle, or be embarrassed by who u r and where you are right now. You never know who needs to see it. You never know how many people you can help and influence! #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #tbt #sidebyside #weightloss
It's Transformation Tuesday y'all!!! This pic was taken a couple months before my mother passed away. When she left, my world flipped upside down. I sunk into suck a dark place of constant pain, and depression. I isolated myself from those that loved me, & gained another 100 pounds during the following year. Life as I knew it would never be the same, and I was terrified. I'm here today to say that life is not supposed to be the same! You go through obstacles to strengthen you, and foster your growth. God places people in your life for season and reasons. Ive learned to channel that pain, and remember every gift my mother has given me! Every gem and piece of advice is implanted in my heart to pull from when I can't seem to find the power to take another step forward. Her jovial spirit, her love for life and for helping others radiates through me!!! When u see me and what I've accomplished, you see her!!! You see the fierce independence and discipline she taught me… but most of all, I hope you feel the love and joy she poured into me to share! Gang, if you're going through a rough patch now, remember, you don't have to stay there! 2 years later, I'm standing strong! As she would say, "You cant keep a good woman down!" Rest easy love, your baby girls got this 🙌🏾😉 ~together forever #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #transformation #transformationtuesday #sidebyside #rip
Motivation Monday!!!! Every day ain't easy… actually, the majority of days are pretty damn hard. Like this one. Instead of allowing emotions to consume me, I fight. I fight to feel them, and understand what I can do to address those feelings. I don't run anymore. There lies the growth. You can spend all day running from your problems, but at the end of it, they're waiting on you at the door. I encourage you to fight this week! Whatever the problem may be…don't turn back, dont ignore it,or find a way around, PUSH THROUGH!!! Blessings are waiting at the other side of the storm!!!!! As always, love y'all!!! Happy Monday! #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #motivationmonday #monday
When I was at my heaviest, I used to look at that pic on the left, and wish I could get back to that weight!!! 😩😩 Set goals, then SMASH THEM!!!!!! 🤯😳😱💪🏾🙏🏽 #tbt #geauxketeaux #keto ##motivation #ketodiet #ketogains #ketogenicdiet #ketotransformation #ketogenicliving #sidebyside #motivation #bnb #aspiretoinspire #fitness #fitnessmotivation #wellness #health #healthychoices #healthandwealth #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation
Monday motivation!!!!! This is for my BBWs!!!! Don't let my weight-loss confuse you, I never had a problem with confidence!!! It's admirable to be comfortable and confident in your own skin!!!! With all these social media images of the "perfect woman" it's hard, no matter what size you are!!!! However, I do want you to realize that making a choice to lose the weight does not make u any less confident!!! It doesn't mean you love yourself and who you are any less!!!! Why? cuz your weight DOES NOT DEFINE YOU QUEEN!! Making a choice to focus on inner joy and improving your health means showing yourself the greatest love of all! S/o to my ladies Still Baggin', big or small 😉😂 Sending you guys all my love this week 🤗😘 #ketotransformation #BBW #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #confidence #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #sidebyside #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #saturday #satisfyingsaturday #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire
Weekend motivation!!! 🙌🏾😛 We made it through the work week!!! God knows it was a struggle, but don't let the weekend be an excuse to undo all the progress you've made!!! Enjoy your family, friends, and activities while continuing to make healthy choices. Get a workout in before your play day gets started. Plan your meals so you aren't forced into making poor decisions at the last minute! Trust me, it's nice when you wake up on Monday without the extra weight and extra guilt!!! Lets make it a good one!!!! ❤️ Coach B #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #sidebyside #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #saturday #satisfyingsaturday #goals #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire
Sunday message: Ya'll, in the pic on the left, I was like 50 lbs down from my highest weight, and no one could tell 😩😩 People knew I was changing my eating habits… and they'd tell me all they could see is a little in my face 😑😑 i swear, people didn't start taking notice until I had dropped significant weight!!! Like 60-65 lbs…. regardless, I think you can tell in comparison to previous heavy weight pics , I was starting to feel so good! The haze of depression was lifting, and I was proud of how far I had come! I know how hard it is to sacrifice and fight hard daily, and to feel like the results aren't happening as quickly as you'd like them to… or to not be able to see a difference. Stay consistent, even through the rough patches…and to hell what people say or don't say. This journey is about how you feel!!! Real change begins in the inside!! Keto on!!! #ketogenicdiet #ketocoach #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #keto #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #sidebyside #sundayfunday #crossfit #healthandwealth #health #fitnessmotivation #fitness #motivation #aspiretoinspire