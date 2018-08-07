Ungrateful? Beyonce’s VOGUE Photographer Tyler Mitchell Says Anna Wintour Was The One Who REALLY Proposed Him For Cover

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Tyler Mitchell Says Anna Wintour Really Responsible For His VOGUE Hiring

Well, this feel-good story has suddenly gone to Hell.

Tyler Mitchell, the photographer who has been lauded for shooting Beyoncé’s VOGUE cover, as the very first African-American no less, is apparently setting the record straight about who REALLY chose him for the photoshoot.

An article from @BoF explaining the leaks and rumors around our shoot. The truth is Raul Martinez and Anna Wintour proposed and hired me for the Vogue shoot and Beyoncé quickly agreed.https://t.co/KOQx7SgebS — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2018

This “clarification” flies in the face of the idea that Beyoncé chose Tyler on her own accord without prompt. It seems Tyler wants to make sure that Anna Wintour and co. get their proper credit too…

Why is he so ungrateful? 🙄 There are no “rumors” to clear up. Beyoncé chose him. Period. If she hadn’t, he would have never shot the cover and been just another name on that list. So many more people know of him now. Just stoooopid. https://t.co/gkBzWoKRAZ — Simone (@MonieSparkles) August 7, 2018

Anna Wintour is NOTORIOUSLY hands-on when it comes to September issue of VOGUE, it was initially reported that she GRANTED Beyoncé control of the magazine for the month.

Some believe that this new version of events has been revealed in order to ensure that Wintour gets some credit.

“The concept and the photographer was entirely Vogue’s" Lol ms.wintour does a desperate job of trying to take all the credit when if not for Beyoncé choosing u out of multiple options, they probably would've gone another few hundred years with more white photographers pic.twitter.com/Y58S39CHFL — ♢♢♢ (@IVYPUMA) August 6, 2018

What do you make of all this? Does Tyler come off as ungrateful to you?