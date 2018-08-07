Ungrateful? Beyonce’s VOGUE Photographer Tyler Mitchell Says Anna Wintour Was The One Who REALLY Proposed Him For Cover
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Well, this feel-good story has suddenly gone to Hell.
Tyler Mitchell, the photographer who has been lauded for shooting Beyoncé’s VOGUE cover, as the very first African-American no less, is apparently setting the record straight about who REALLY chose him for the photoshoot.
This “clarification” flies in the face of the idea that Beyoncé chose Tyler on her own accord without prompt. It seems Tyler wants to make sure that Anna Wintour and co. get their proper credit too…
Anna Wintour is NOTORIOUSLY hands-on when it comes to September issue of VOGUE, it was initially reported that she GRANTED Beyoncé control of the magazine for the month.
Some believe that this new version of events has been revealed in order to ensure that Wintour gets some credit.
What do you make of all this? Does Tyler come off as ungrateful to you?