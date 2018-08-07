In White Folks News: Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Is Basically A Deadbeat, Paid No Significant Child Support

Image via FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com

Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Hasn’t Paid Proper Child Support

Let Angelina Jolie tell it, Brad Pitt has been neglecting his kids for the better part of two years.

According to an NBCNews report, Jolie filed a motion in court today charging that it’s been 18 months since she received proper child support money from Brad. The former power couple have been beefin’ in divorce court for years now.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” wrote Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by NBC News. “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.” (An RFO is a request for a court order.) The court filing did not define what is “meaningful” support.

So Brad has paid a couple dollars, but not enough to take care of the football team of kids he agreed to raise with Angelina.

Don’t be a deadbeat dad, Brad.