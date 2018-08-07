Celebrity Seeds: There’s No Sibling Rivalry Between Chicago And Saint, Plus Stormi And True Hit The Gram Too
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Youngest Kids
The internet pretty much put a hex on Kim K. Monday after she popped up on IG in her underwear just minutes after Beyoncé’s VOGUE dropped but she came back with a much smarter strategy Tuesday — and showed off her adorable kiddos…
We see you Kim. How cute are Chicago and Saint? We’re also glad to hear they’re not having any of the issues that North had with Saint.
And in case you forgot, Kim’s not the only one with kiddos. Hit the flip for more family preciousness.
Hey True!
Travis posted a pic of Stormi this week too — minus her liddo face, SMH
True gotta learn to hit them angles soon if she is gonna survive in this family