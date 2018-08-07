Holy Fugazi, Jumpman! 5 Men Popped For Trafficking $73 Million Worth Of Fake Jordan Sneakers

Image via Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for BET

Counterfeit Traffickers Arrested With $73 Million In Fake Jordans

Scammers gonna scam, but cotdamn…

ABCNews is reporting that five people in New York were arrested and charged with selling counterfeit J’s that would be worth $73 million if they were legit.

Homeland Security and the NYPD must have really been investigating this fraud ring as they tracked the shoes from the time they were delivered from China, all the way to their destinations in Brooklyn and Queens were the fake logos were applied and shoes sold.

Since 2016 investigators say there have been 42 shipping containers full of fake shoes that were being sold for up $190 a piece. In the past 8 months 27,000 pairs of shoes have been inspected and deemed counterfeit, Miyuki Suen, Jian Min Huang, Songhua Qu, Kin Lui Chen and Fangrang Qu were subsequently charged with counterfeit trafficking conspiracy and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

“These five individuals are alleged to have been a part of a large scale counterfeiting scheme, importing nearly a half million pairs of knock-off Nike sneakers. These counterfeiting networks can be both detrimental to our economy and threaten our national security, and HSI will continue to take every measure in investigating and dismantling these organizations,” ICE HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Angel M. Melendez said.

Each man could spend 20 years in prison for their crimes.

Now for the real question…did YOU get got? Are you walking around in a pair of “Fair Fordans”?