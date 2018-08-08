Change Makers: James Shaw Jr. & ASAP Ferg Cover CASSIUS’ GLOBAL X CITIZEN Cover

James Shaw & ASAP Ferg Cover CASSIUS

Two change makers are being celebrated in CASSIUS.

James Shaw Jr., the 30-year-old that saved lives during that Nashville shooting, and A$AP Ferg whose Trap Lord clothing line that raised funds to provide school uniforms for children in Liberia, are being highlighted in CASSIUS for the Change-Maker Awards.

These awards recognize young visionaries from various walks of life who are doing extraordinary things to make a difference.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person,” Shaw Jr. told CASSIUS of his new “Waffle House Hero” moniker during his cover shoot at the Fairlane Hotel in Tennessee. “I think anybody could’ve done what I did if they’re just pushed in that kind of cage.” “It can impact an entire generation because many kids [aren’t allowed in] school [without them],” said Ferg about his uniform initiative. “I want these kids to know that they can become the highest of the high.”

Awesome to see two changemakers from different parts of life being highlighted.

Additional features that accompany the GLOBAL X CITIZEN issue include an exposé on mission-minded travel opportunities, a spotlight on memoirs by unsung heroes and an inspirational interview with teen actor Skylan Brooks.

The burgeoning talent stars opposite Amandla Stenberg in The Darkest Minds–a sci-fi film about teen activists who use superhuman powers to fight oppression.

Click the link to view: https://cassiuslife.com/august-2018/