For Your Viewing Pleasure: The First Stills From ‘CREED II’ Are Here… Will You Be Watching?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

C2_09807_RC (left) Wood Harris stars as Tony 'Little Duke' Burton and (ctr) Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in CREED II, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures film.


Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures
© 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

New Stills Drop Of Michael B. Jordan Starring In CREED II

Fans of the boxing film CREED may be excited to learn that the first stills from the sequel have hit the net.

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

C2_13318_R Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in CREED II, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures film.


Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures
© 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

Wood Harris and Russell Hornsby are also in this one. Are you excited for it?

More info on the film and release below:

Release Date: Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Director: Steven Caple Jr.
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren
Writer: Sylvester Stallone
Producers: Sylvester Stallone, Kevin King-Templeton, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Irwin Winkler
Executive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Guy Riedel
Distributor: MGM, Warner Bros. Pictures

