Head Sorcery: This Conversation Between Ray J And Safaree Gave Us The Most Hilarious Clip In #LHHH History
- By Bossip Staff
Ray J was quite the Private Dick on Monday’s Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, getting to the bottom of the Safaree and Lyrics mess. While that caused quite the stir, it was the scene itself of Ray J interrogating Safaree that has everyone laughing. Just take a look…
Notice his hat? WTF is going on with his damn hat. Twitter had a blast clowning the whole situation. They really have to tighten up those reshoots over at LHHH. Geez. Peep the hilarity.