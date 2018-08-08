Head Sorcery: This Conversation Between Ray J And Safaree Gave Us The Most Hilarious Clip In #LHHH History

Ray J’s Mysterious Hat

Ray J was quite the Private Dick on Monday’s Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, getting to the bottom of the Safaree and Lyrics mess. While that caused quite the stir, it was the scene itself of Ray J interrogating Safaree that has everyone laughing. Just take a look…

ARE WE GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT THAT RAY J’s HAT MOVED LIKED 2,000 TIMES IN LIKE 10 SECONDS!!!! 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/u96bN7BgoJ — HIP-HOP SHOP #shopopen (@1HIPHOPSHOP) August 7, 2018

Notice his hat? WTF is going on with his damn hat. Twitter had a blast clowning the whole situation. They really have to tighten up those reshoots over at LHHH. Geez. Peep the hilarity.