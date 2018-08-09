Ta-Tas And Choke Outs: The #BlackInkChi Brawl In Jamaica Sent Twitter All The Way Left

Black Ink Chi’s Wild Fight

Well, folks, we may have just seen the most lit fight in reality show history. Okay, maybe not, but the Black Ink Crew: Chicago folks had quite the melee in Jamaica. The two newly-rivaled brands linked up and all was sweet…until drinks started pouring and tempers flared. What resulted is Junior and Lily’s drunk a$$es swinging and all hell breaking loose. Boobies were flying as fast as punches and Junior really got clocked all the way up and down Jamaica.

Jr gone ask where don is like he ain’t just have him in the sleeper !!! #BlackInkCHI — Eden Lestrange (@Strange_Eden) August 9, 2018

Peep the reactions and moments from the fight people can’t stop talking about. This was insanity…