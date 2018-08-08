Suspected Gunman In XXXtentacion Murder Arrested In Miami

Fourth XXXtentacion Murder Suspect Taken In By Police

The fourth and final suspect in the armed robbery death of XXXtentacion has finally been apprehended.

According to TMZ, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody in connection with the murder on Tuesday after turning himself in. Police believe he was one of the men who pulled the trigger on X last month, ending his life as he returned from a shopping trip at a motorcycle dealership. He has reportedly been charged with murder in the first degree and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Everyone supposedly involved in the death of the controversial rapper has now been taken in. Now all that’s left is to see if they’re prosecuted and what their sentences will be…

Joe Chea