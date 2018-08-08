“Least Interesting To Look At” Kourtney Kardashian Drops Young Younes After He’s Caught Creepin’ With An IG Model

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Up With Younes Bendjima

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian has had to kick her boy toy to the curb.

It seemed that Younes Bendjima was already on thin ice after trying to check Kourtney for posting a pic in a thong bikini to her IG account. Apparently, while he was policing Kourtney’s swimwear and IG activity, he was busy yachting with Instamodel Jordan Ozuna — who coincidentally was once caught creepin’ with Tyga back in his Kylie days…

Needless to say, Kourtney showed him the door. But Younes seemed to blame “the media” for his relationship’s downfall. After pics surfaced of him hugged up with a non-Kourtney woman…Younes tore down the paparazzi for going out of their way to show pics of him with this one woman, but not the entire group of other “friends” he was there with.

But Kourtney’s sisters were NOT having it. Kim chimed in on those Shaderoom posts…

Followed by Khloe (you sure you wanna do this though, sis?), who had THIS to say regarding Younes’ plea-copping…

Just like family…fighting like cats and dogs one day and having each other’s backs the next. You think this is an open door for Kourtney to try to get it back on track with Scott for the Umpteenth time??

