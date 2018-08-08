Thanks For Sharing, Sis! K. Michelle Calls Idris Elba An ‘Amazing’ British Box Eater—& Says THIS About His Fiancee

K. Michelle Speaks On Idris Elba Relationship, R. Kelly & “Love & Hip Hop”

K. Michelle is known for NEVER holding back and she’s once again speaking out on her past relationships. The #LHHATL alum turned “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked to break down her former love life her plastic surgery, and reality TV.

Things were especially interesting however when she spoke on her 8-month situationship with Idris Elba. As previously reported, the singer and the British actor had a semi-secret thing back in 2014.

On meeting Idris Elba (who thought she was dating Wale):

“I was at Soul Train [Awards] and I hear this accent say, “K. Michelle you’re beautiful.’ I told him to his face, ‘Your jeans too tight and your accent funny.’ He did the sweetest thing ever, he dedicated to me “never trust a big butt and a smile.” I didn’t give him my number, my bodyguard did. He text me and said ‘I’m going to this party’ and I said ‘I’m going too.’ So I went to this party with Wale but me and Wale are like brother and sister. He [Idris] said “ouch but not out” because he thought I was with Wale. [Then] he went out to L.A. and I went to L.A. and that was just history.”

On Idris telling her he’d never commit—but getting engaged to Sabrina Dhowre:

“We didn’t hide though, I wanted him to know that I wasn’t trying to pull anything. He took the baby mama [Naiyana Garth] to the carpet, and I was tweeting little stuff and they’re trying to calm me down. I didn’t know that that woman was pregnant and around him in the U.K. He was so charming, it was like a movie. He told me he would never be committed to one woman and he said, I would be “taken care of ” but ‘I would never be committed to one woman.'” Now I’m like, “Damn b*** [Sabrina] you had something I didn’t have!” [but] that wasn’t supposed to be my man. I learned the most from him, it wasn’t a volatile, angry relationship.”

On Idris’ sex game:

“No [it’s not wack]—like amazing head! I remember that head.”

K also told Hollywood Unlocked that her “mentor” R. Kelly rescued her by signing her and letting her live in her house post-Memphitz breakup.

K previously said that she’s “unsurprised” by the sex cult allegations surrounding him.