Baller Isht: Carmelo Anthony Has Reportedly Agreed To Sign To The Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony Has Reportedly Reached A Verbal Agreement With The Rockets

A week after the Carmelo Anthony finalized a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign with The Houston Rockets.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 10-time All-Star confirmed his decision after returning home from a trip to Africa on Tuesday. His arrival in Houston was widely expected after he cleared free agency waivers last week, which followed a trade to Atlanta on July 30 .

Several league sources previously predicted that Anthony would sign a 1-year, $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract with Houston, but the official decision was delayed because of his travel commitments.

Anthony cleared free agency waivers last week and has informed Houston of decision to sign upon return from Africa, league sources said. Anthony also unveiled refurbished basketball court in South Africa last week. https://t.co/iezYkuwCJ5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2018

Carmelo Anthony is going to be joining James Harden and Chris Paul on a Rockets team that finished at the top of the Western Conference regular season standings last season. Paul was reportedly pushing for the Rockets to pursue both Anthony and Harden, and additionally, told reporters “it would be great” if he joined the team

With this news, Houston is gearing up to have an interesting lineup this upcoming season.