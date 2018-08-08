Baller Isht: Carmelo Anthony Has Reportedly Agreed To Sign To The Houston Rockets
A week after the Carmelo Anthony finalized a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign with The Houston Rockets.
According to Yahoo Sports, the 10-time All-Star confirmed his decision after returning home from a trip to Africa on Tuesday. His arrival in Houston was widely expected after he cleared free agency waivers last week, which followed a trade to Atlanta on July 30 .
Several league sources previously predicted that Anthony would sign a 1-year, $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract with Houston, but the official decision was delayed because of his travel commitments.
Carmelo Anthony is going to be joining James Harden and Chris Paul on a Rockets team that finished at the top of the Western Conference regular season standings last season. Paul was reportedly pushing for the Rockets to pursue both Anthony and Harden, and additionally, told reporters “it would be great” if he joined the team
With this news, Houston is gearing up to have an interesting lineup this upcoming season.