Black Girl Magic: Naomi Campbell To Be Honored By Essence Magazine At New York Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell To Be Honored At New York Fashion Week

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Essence magazine will honor modeling legend Naomi Campbell during New York Fashion Week.

The mag is set to toast Campbell’s career at its annual Street Style festival at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn on Sept. 9. The fashion icon will be honored along with singer Kelis and fashion influencer Kellie Brown.

Amanda Seales, of HBO’s Insecure, will host the event, and Teyana Taylor and Afropop star Yemi Alade are going to have performances.

This evening will be the publication’s first festival since defunct publisher Time Inc. sold Essence to cosmetics mogul Richelieu Dennis earlier in 2018.

Congrats to Naomi Campbell on the honor!