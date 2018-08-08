Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Mom Intentionally Drives Into River with Kids in the Car

Mother Intentionally Drives Into River With Kids In The Car

This story is absolutely insane.

Prosecutors believe that a Missouri mom intentionally drove her car into a Kansas river with the intention of murdering her 5-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. Both children were in the car with her, and unfortunately, she ended up killing her daughter in the Friday incident.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE accuse Scharron Renea Dingledine, 26, in the death of daughter Amiyah Bradley, whose body was pulled from the Kansas River in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.

Dingledine and her son were both rescued at the scene, but the young boy suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized, according to a Lawrence police news release.

On Monday, Dingledine was charged with murder and attempted murder, according to a statement from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office confirms.

The girl’s father, Clinton Bradley, wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking help with funeral expenses that his daughter “was tragically killed as a victim of her mother intentionally driving a vehicle into the Kansas River.” Bradley said he had not seen his daughter Amiyah for about a year and a half, at the request of Dingledine, who had moved in with her son’s father in Columbia.

Bradley said he wished he had taken “some kind of action to get custody” of his daughter after his growing concerns about Dingledine’s mental health, according to the outlet.

The boy’s father, Kaleb Lake, told the newspaper that his son was in intensive care on Monday in a Kansas City-area hospital, breathing on his own but with an uncertain prognosis. “It’s just little by little,” he said. “Only time will tell.”