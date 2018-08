Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

R. Kelly’s Brother Carey Responds To “I Admit” With “I Confess” Diss Song

There’s a war going on online, no alleged sexual predator is safe from.

R. Kelly‘s brother Carey Kelly isn’t taking his “I Admit” diss laying down. He has recorded a response song entitled “I Confess”…

Uh, you feeling this?