Right To Remain Becky: Slizzard Woman Tells Cops She Shouldn’t Be Arrested Because She’s A “Very Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl”

White Girl Tells Cop She Shouldn’t Be Arrested Because She’s White

This beyotch got a LOT of nerve.

According to NYPost a white woman in South Carolina thought that she could Becky her way out of a DUI with her white privilege, but nah.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw (the whitest name ever) was pulled over by a Bluffton Police Department cop after running a stop sign. When asked if she had been drinking, she told the officer that she had 2 glasses of wine while celebrating her birthday.

Lauren Lizzy then went on to run down a list of reasons that she should be let go: she had perfect grades throughout all her years of school, she was a cheerleader and is a sorority sister. But that wasn’t all, she also proffered these reasons that she should be allowed to go free:

“I’m a white, clean girl,” Cutshaw said, according to the report. When the officers asked what exactly that meant, she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

In the words of the great American wordsmith, Flavor Flav: “Wowwwwwwwwwwww!” The audacity.

For the record, Lauren’s plea didn’t move the officer, she was arrested and charged with speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bye, Becky.