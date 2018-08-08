Right To Remain Becky: Slizzard Woman Tells Cops She Shouldn’t Be Arrested Because She’s A “Very Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl”
This beyotch got a LOT of nerve.
According to NYPost a white woman in South Carolina thought that she could Becky her way out of a DUI with her white privilege, but nah.
Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw (the whitest name ever) was pulled over by a Bluffton Police Department cop after running a stop sign. When asked if she had been drinking, she told the officer that she had 2 glasses of wine while celebrating her birthday.
Lauren Lizzy then went on to run down a list of reasons that she should be let go: she had perfect grades throughout all her years of school, she was a cheerleader and is a sorority sister. But that wasn’t all, she also proffered these reasons that she should be allowed to go free:
“I’m a white, clean girl,” Cutshaw said, according to the report.
When the officers asked what exactly that meant, she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”
In the words of the great American wordsmith, Flavor Flav: “Wowwwwwwwwwwww!” The audacity.
For the record, Lauren’s plea didn’t move the officer, she was arrested and charged with speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bye, Becky.