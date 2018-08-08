Got JUICE? Is This 19-Year-Old Rapper Smashing Amber Rose’s Copious Cakes To Smithereens?

Amber Rose Befriends Rapper On The Rise Juice WRLD

Last week Amber Rose posted a photo with genre-bending rapper Juice Wrld, whose song “Lucid Dreams” is currently doing big numbers. BOSSIP sources tell us that Amber was spotted in Juice’s dressing room throughout the night, but hey that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re smashing right?

As you can see from the comments, most people actually didn’t jump to the conclusion that Juice is smashing — saying he has a girlfriend and she’s not Amber…

Imy @biggametae ❤️ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 29, 2018 at 12:06am PDT

Amber also posted a photo with her boyfriend Monte Morris, and the couple even visited his alma mater Iowa State, in Ames not long after.

So why are we even asking the question? Welllll it’s not like Amber hasn’t dated several younger rappers already. She’s 34, Wiz Khalifa is 30, Machine Gun Kelly is 28, 21 Savage is 25, Monte Morris is 23…

Add to that fact that Amber is besties with Blac Chyna, whose current boyfriend is 19 and other recent dalliance (boxer Devin Haney) was also 19. So it’s not like Amber and friends are above dating and smashing teenagers…

And Juice WRLD is blowing up… He was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week.

So does Monte need to be worried about Juice Wrld scooping up his girl?

