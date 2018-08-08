True Or False? Evelyn Lozada’s Ex Rumored To Be Smashing Pretty Young Houston Thang “Megan Thee Stallion”

Carl Crawford And Megan Thee Stallion Secretly Dating?

Evelyn Lozada’s ex-fiancee Carl Crawford, 37, has supposedly moved on already with one of his artists. The former baseball player now dabbles in to the music business, and word is — he’s extremely invested in one of his signees, Meg Thee Stallion. The PYT is buzzing right now in Texas, from her viral freestyle videos and sexy photos on social media. She’s also been making her rounds, performing in all of the club down there.

But, it looks like the grind is not too bad, when your boss is spending racks on you in the Gucci store. Take a look (swipe)…

Meg and Carl, are also out together A LOT in the Houston night life. Here she is, making it rain on him for his bday.

But does this mean they’ve been secretly getting it in? Hit the flip to find out.