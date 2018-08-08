The Norwoods Wept: Princess Love’s Post-Baby Bawdyyyy Is Killing The Game Right Now

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

VH1

Princess Loves’s Post-Baby Bawdy Is Banging

The Princess Love and Norwood feud has been the talk of reality TV this month, but the real greatness is happening off of TV. That’s because, in the two months since she had her baby, Princess Love has been out here getting her body right and tight. She’s been really killing it, looking good and thicky thick as hell. We live for it.

There’s NO place I’d rather be ❤️ @melodylovenorwood

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

Take a look and share to make a Norwood mad.

Pretty in pink 💕 Dress: @fashionnova

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

Melo’s mommy ☺️ Outfit: @fashionnova

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

Prinky 💎 Outfit: Novababe Off Shoulder Jumpsuit by @fashionnova

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

@fashionnova

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

✈️ @Fashionnova

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    Continue Slideshow

    @fashionnova ❤️

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    I could wear designer but this @fashionnova fits 🎶

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    Happy Monday 😊 Outfit: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    Got my weight back up 😋 Outfit: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    Back like I never left 💕 Dress: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    July 23… Y’all ready? #LHHH Hair by @hairdidki Makeup @juanice.mua

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus