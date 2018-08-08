Kursed: Kanye Kanceled “Karpool Karaoke” Appearance… Kosting Show $45K! [VIDEO]
Kris Jenner was a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” this Tuesday and the momager played a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Cordon. Things got interesting when Jenner asked Corden why he never had Kanye as a guest on “Carpool Karaoke. ” Corden revealed that Kanye had canceled on him several times, costing the show $45,000!
“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me,” Corden said “We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”
“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’ ”
“He did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube… a cube of flowers which I had never seen before — and he sent me a pair of Yeezys. And people were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.’ ”
“He’s my dream,” Corden said. “He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”
