It’s Contagious AF! Cleveland Browns Baller Jarvis Landry Lays Into His “Weak” Teammates So Hard YOU’LL Want To Slap Them [Video]

Image via Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Jarvis Landry Snaps On Teammates On Hard Knocks

Cleveland Browns baller Jarvis Landry and viral fitness kid Demarjay Smith have a MOOD in common. Neither guy is here for weakness. No excuses. No complaining. No suckas. No softies.

On last night’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Landry let loose the type of rant that will have you ready to go to the gym RIGHT NOW.

That s#!t is contagious AF.