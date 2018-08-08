Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shouts Out Black Fans For Crowning Them Pop-Punk Band For The Colored

Hayley Williams Shouts Out Black Paramore Fans

This is cool! Hayley Williams felt overwhelmed with love and appreciation after Nylon writer Taylor Bryant published a “Why Black People Love Paramore” piece. An influx of tweets centering around Black Paramore fans have been circulating the net recently– like one where a brawn Black guy sings along with Hayley on stage.

The video has inspired Black folks to share their everlasting appreciation for Paramore despite the band being punk, white kids. And alas, this article and others like it have surfaced. In response Hayley says:

oh dammit, a long caption is about to happen: i was moved to tears so many nights on stage, while looking out at an insane spectrum of gloriously sweaty summer skin. the crowds were full of color, culture and carefree smiles i won’t ever forget..

this is a v rad article that i didnt expect, even after some of the viral tweets 😅 thanks Taylor Bryant for giving voice to people of color who may not feel represented well in alternative genres… (and i love that you’re kicking so much rock history knowledge). music is everybody’s to connect with. it’s such a gift that Paramore get to be a lil part of that.

You’re welcome girl! It wasn’t the first time we made her pale azz day either…

just made my lil pale ass’s day! 💖 — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 14, 2018

And thanks for the Black Panther support. LOL

FINALLY SAW BLACK PANTHER. have so many feelings & i get choked up imagining all the little boys & little girls this movie has already inspired. kids who neeeed to see themselves in these characters/heroes. so in awe of the entire cast too. it was perfect. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 19, 2018

black people love paramore. if you find a black person who doesn’t love paramore they dark white — eve (@localblackgirl) June 4, 2018

