Bodied It: Peep This White Lady’s Spot-On Karaoke Performance Of Missy Elliott’s “Work It” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Missy Elliott is a legend and an icon. As such, she has a wide array of fans from young to old, black to white, city slickers and country bumpkins.
We can’t be sure that this lady owns a Missy Elliott album, but she has certainly heard the hit “Work It” a time or two or twenty-thousand as she she literally knows every single word, even the words that aren’t words…
She can’t bring the potato salad, but she can kick it at the cook-out.