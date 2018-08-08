Bodied It: Peep This White Lady’s Spot-On Karaoke Performance Of Missy Elliott’s “Work It” [Video]

Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images

White Lady Nails Performance Of Missy Elliott’s “Work It”

Missy Elliott is a legend and an icon. As such, she has a wide array of fans from young to old, black to white, city slickers and country bumpkins.

We can’t be sure that this lady owns a Missy Elliott album, but she has certainly heard the hit “Work It” a time or two or twenty-thousand as she she literally knows every single word, even the words that aren’t words…

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

She can’t bring the potato salad, but she can kick it at the cook-out.