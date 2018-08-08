Geriatric Ratchet: Houston Meemaw Puts A Bullet In Perving Peen-Playing Perpetrator

Image via Getty

Grandma Shoots Intruder Who Was Masturbating At Her Home

Granny Jean is not the one for the foolishness. If you come ’round her with some foolishness, you best be ready to take a hot one. Just ask the guy in this ABC13 story.

The 68-year-old grandmother says she was taking out the trash when some fool rolled up to her home on a bicycle with bad intentions. The man hopped off his bike, pulled out his penis and chased Granny Jean in the house! He then stood on her front porch masturbating while trying to open the door.

Granny Jean told him to back TF up, when he didn’t listen…

“Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him,” Jean said.

La Di Da Da Di…

“I don’t bother nobody, I don’t get in nobody’s business,” Jean said. “It’s just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him.”

The jacker (pun intended) had surgery for his gunshot wound, but is expected to live much to Granny Jean’s chagrin.