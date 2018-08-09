Spraypaint Paps: The Most Suspect Hairlines Of All Time
The Most Suspect Hairlines In The Game
Hairlines. They’re the sacred cows of men’s grooming. However they can go left very fast. These men felt the pain of faulty hairlines and never quite recovered. These men have tried everything from bigger to prayer to just letting it go. It’s all a bunch of failure. These men are losing it all and are holding on to dear life.
Take a look at the purest of comedies.
Ray Lewis – His shiny a$$ head was all anyone could talk about at the Hall of Fame, but it didn’t drip, though!
Carlos Boozer – His bigger on national TV had him clowned for years
LeBron James – Just let it go, Bron. But if Beyonce doesn’t mind we don’t either.
Jamie Foxx – His hairline looks different every damn time we see it. WTF.
Kevin Durant – His whole damn head is jacked up
Stevie Wonder – You know what…nevermind