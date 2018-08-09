Spraypaint Paps: The Most Suspect Hairlines Of All Time

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Most Suspect Hairlines In The Game

Hairlines. They’re the sacred cows of men’s grooming. However they can go left very fast. These men felt the pain of faulty hairlines and never quite recovered. These men have tried everything from bigger to prayer to just letting it go. It’s all a bunch of failure. These men are losing it all and are holding on to dear life.

Take a look at the purest of comedies.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ray Lewis – His shiny a$$ head was all anyone could talk about at the Hall of Fame, but it didn’t drip, though!

ABC

Carlos Boozer – His bigger on national TV had him clowned for years

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LeBron James – Just let it go, Bron. But if Beyonce doesn’t mind we don’t either.

. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)

Jamie Foxx – His hairline looks different every damn time we see it. WTF.

Flo-Rida – We’re glad he let that mess go

FayesVision/WENN.com

Kevin Durant – His whole damn head is jacked up

    Stephen A. Smith – His hairline is falling back and it’s gone forever. RIP

    Getty Images

    Stevie Wonder – You know what…nevermind

