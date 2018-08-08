FYMB?!? Brad Pitt’s Lawyers Say Angelina Jolie A Damn Lie, Claims He Paid $9 Million In 2 Years

Image via SplashNews

Brd Pitt Claims He’s Paid Angelina Jolie $9 Million In Support

Plot twist. Yesterday we reported that Angelina Jolie filed a court complaint against Brad Pitt charging that he had not paid any “meaningful” child support in 18 months.

Today, TMZ reports that Brad’s lawyers are ShockedWhiteGuy.GIF incredulous at Angelina’s audacity to tell lies about their client.

Let them tell it, Pitt has coughed up $9 million in the last two years in order to help support Jolie and his children. They assert that Angelina was loaned $8 million to buy the house she and the children live in currently, in addition to another $1.3 million in payments.

Brad’s attorneys accuse Angelina of filing this motion to skew media coverage and play publicity stunt games to make him look like a worthless parent.

Guess a judge will have to determine who’s playing dirty pool, but boy is this divorce getting messyyyyy.