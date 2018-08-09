Here’s The Real Reason Why Cardi B Dyed Her Hair Blue

Cardi B’s Hairdresser Reveals Her Hair Inspirations

If you noticed lately Cardi has gone Bodak Blue with her hair color. Well in an interview with Refinery 29, Cardi’s hair stylist Cliff Vmir reveals the rapper got her inspiration from one of her newest toys.

Momma Bardi A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

“I think we work so well together because Cardi is crazy and daring. You never really know what she’s going to do and say. She did just get gifted a blue Lamborghini and she was like, ‘Cliff, I gotta get that color,’ and she was so happy. I mixed together four different dyes and we got exactly the color she wanted.

Shmoood A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Besides the blue hair, Cliff was also responsible for Cardi’s Rainbow Brite look:

“For the multi-color, I was so scared to do that because she sent me a picture of a girl with all this different color hair and I was like, ‘Girl, I don’t know how that’s gonna look.’ She was like, ‘No, I know.’ And so we did it and it turned out great. Each of these looks range from $1,500 to $2,000.”

Zayuuuuum! Which of Cardi’s styles would you rock?