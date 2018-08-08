Bossip On WE tv: Bridgette Kelly Woos At Drive Thru With Sultry Vocals & Forsakes Light-Skinned Men [Deleted Scene]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Ronnie and Tyler hit up their favorite taco spot with Bridget Kelly to get the 4-1-1 on what’s really going on with her dating life! From juicy details on an expensive date to singing sweet nothings to the cashier, this will be a ride you wont want to miss.

And ICYMI, last week Ronnie and Tyler almost got a cashiers number messing around with Milan Christopher…

Hilarity! Tune in tomorrow at 10/9 c for a brand new episode of Bossip on WE tv.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1659652/bossip-on-we-tv-bridgette-kelly-woos-at-drive-thru-with-sultry-vocals-forsakes-light-skinned-men-deleted-scene/
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus