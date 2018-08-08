Mama Twerk: Beautifully Baby Bumpin’ Chanel Iman Drops It Down Low For Hubby Sterling Shepherd At 38 Weeks Preggo

Chanel Iman Playfully Dances For Hubby Sterling Shepherd

Chanel Iman is nearing the finish line on the road to parenthood alongside her hubby Sterling Shepherd. At 38 weeks in, the model mama is playing a waiting game with their baby girl on the way.

In the meantime, she’s being silly with bae in their final weeks together as a couple. And of course, Chanel is trying her hand at every pregnant lady’s favorite dance challenge, the “Baby Mama” dance.

Too cute! We can’t wait to see their little one when she gets here.

Splash/Instagram