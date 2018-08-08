Mama Twerk: Beautifully Baby Bumpin’ Chanel Iman Drops It Down Low For Hubby Sterling Shepherd At 38 Weeks Preggo

We are anxiously waiting for you and ready baby girl 🎀💕💗💕 #38weeks

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Chanel Iman Playfully Dances For Hubby Sterling Shepherd

Chanel Iman is nearing the finish line on the road to parenthood alongside her hubby Sterling Shepherd. At 38 weeks in, the model mama is playing a waiting game with their baby girl on the way.

In the meantime, she’s being silly with bae in their final weeks together as a couple. And of course, Chanel is trying her hand at every pregnant lady’s favorite dance challenge, the “Baby Mama” dance.

#ChanelIman drops it like its hot with her baby bump

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Too cute! We can’t wait to see their little one when she gets here.

