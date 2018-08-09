BlackGirlMagic Tamron Hall To Host Daytime Talk Show

Bye Megyn!!!

Tamron Hall Getting A Talk Show

A former “Today” show host will be back on television screens soon. Tamron Hall who left MSNBC and “Today” after exes axed her show to make room for Megyn Kelly, is creating and developing a daytime talk show with ABC.

So far details are skimpy but Tamron’s teasing that the show will be”intimate and sometimes raw.”

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” said Tamron in a statement.

“My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it.”

Last year Tamron was set to develop a show backed by the Weinstein Company, but that clearly (and rightfully) got canned after the Weinstein allegations surfaced.

Will YOU be watching Tamron Hall’s talk show???