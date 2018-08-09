Nev Schulman Says He Wants Cardi B To Be His Next ‘Catfish’ Co-Host [Video]

Nev Schulman Talks About Possible Catfish Co-Hosts

Catfish fans everywhere were shocked on Wednesday when co-host/videographer Max Joseph announced his departure from the MTV series. The first question that came to everyone’s mind after the news was, of course, “who will be taking his place?”

TMZ spoke with Nev Schulman about his picks for a co-host replacement, suggesting that they’ll probably toy around with a few before deciding on anything permanent–they’ve had several guest hosts, including Charlamagne Tha God, in the past. He also mentions that the show definitely needs a feminine touch, and the first person that comes to Nev’s mind for that is, you guessed it, Cardi B.