A Lil Positivity: Pharrell Williams Is Hosting A Brooklyn Gala To Benefit Arts Education

Pharrell Announces Inaugural Yellow Ball Gala

Pharrell Williams is a man of many talents, and now he’s taking his philanthropic work one step further as well.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old musician announced that he would be hosting the inaugural Yellow Ball gala, which will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on September 10, according to Billboard.

The event is going to feature a special set by his longtime friend and collaborator Missy Elliott, and will benefit Young Artists for Learning–the largest arts-in-education network in the country.

Presented by American Express Platinum, the Yellow Ball gala is the latest phase of Williams’ attempt to raise awareness for arts education since he became the company’s creative director back in 2016.

“I want all children to have access to that kind of creative growth, access and support,” he told the publication. “All kids, not just my own. … We just want to do what we can to balance the odds so that as many kids as we can afford, or help and assist in whatever ways, get this access and support.”

Shoutout to Pharrell for always giving back!