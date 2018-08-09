Chain Heavy: Young Money Sports Is Suing NBA Player Frank Mason For Not Returning Their Chain

Young Money Sports Is Suing NBA Player Frank Mason

Lil Wayne’s sports agency, Young Money APAA Sports, lost its marquee basketball after signing Frank Mason III earlier this year. Now, they’re suing the Sacramento Kings player for failing to return their money and jewelry, according to reports from TMZ.

The agency is hoping to recover Mason’s $40,000 cash advance and the $52,000 they spent on the player’s pre-draft expenses, along with damages. Young Money also apparently gifted Mason with an $11,000 diamond chain in the shape of Young Money’s logo, which they are demanding be returned, as well.

Mason signed to Lil Wayne’s agency, but fired them in April “at the urging of a former YM employee,” according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ. The contract reportedly entitled the agency to their money back if the baller ever departed from the firm.

Weezy launched the sports agency under its current name in 2016 and still serves on the executive team. They primarily represent NFL players, but also rep four basketball players and one boxer, according to the agency’s website.