For The Barbz: Nicki Minaj Is Launching Her Own Beats 1 Radio Show In Preparation For ‘Queen’

Nicki Minaj Is About To Launch A Show On Beats 1

Nicki Minaj has already postponed the release of her new album Queen two times over, but now she’s got something else planned for fans who just can’t wait any longer. Nicki is launching her own Beats 1 radio show titled Queen Radio tonight, August 9.

The rapper announced the news of her new venture yesterday morning on social media with posts that tease the possibility of new music dropping during the show’s first episode.

#QueenRadio begins tomorrow @applemusic! The new dynasty begins on @beats1official tomorrow at 7pm PT/10pm ET. AND I might have something special for you too! 😘👑🤭. Use the hashtag #QueenRadio between now & then. I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show. pic.twitter.com/iNcfkB2vrR — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2018

She shared additional details on her Instagram page about what to expect from the show, which follows in the tradition of Beats 1 programs by different artists including Drake, Frank Ocean, and Vince Staples. Queen Radio is going to feature a live Q&A segment with Nicki that will result in autographed albums and other perks as prizes for fans with the best questions and comments.

“I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show,” she wrote. “Prizes for the best comments & questions include signed albums, signed merch, tour tkts, AND plane tickets to discuss #QUEEN w|ME & other members of the magical KINGDOM.”

Last week, the Queens native pushed back the release date from August 10 to August 17 after revealing that she’s in the process of attempting to clear a Tracy Chapman sample, which says is used on a song that features one of “the greatest rappers of all time.”

We’ll find out next week whether or not pushing the album back once again was actually worth it, and who that rapper on the track actually is.

The first episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will stream Thursday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Beats 1.