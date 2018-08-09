Cheat-ing, Do You Love Me? Shiggy Apolo-cries To Girlfriend After Insta-Jawn Put Dirty DM On Blast
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty
Shiggy Apologizes After Model Puts His DMs On Blast
Yesterday, the internet was turned upside after a Insta-model put Drake‘s viral dancing mascot, Shiggy, on blast for sliding in her DMs during Caribana in Toronto.
Shiggy, who openly claims his girlfriend JBadd on Instagram, was busted.
Lord only knows what type of hellfire Shiggy had to endure at home, but it must have been ugly because after hours of the “scandal” breaking, he took to his IG page to offer a public apology to his beloved.
Flip the page to see what he had to say…
SMH and LOL @ “fame and horniness”. Flip the page to see more of Shiggy and his violated love one.
This how he do her after all the support she showed him. Disgraceful.
