Cheat-ing, Do You Love Me? Shiggy Apolo-cries To Girlfriend After Insta-Jawn Put Dirty DM On Blast

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

Shiggy Apologizes After Model Puts His DMs On Blast

Yesterday, the internet was turned upside after a Insta-model put Drake‘s viral dancing mascot, Shiggy, on blast for sliding in her DMs during Caribana in Toronto.

Shiggy, who openly claims his girlfriend JBadd on Instagram, was busted.

Just Hit 100k Thanks To All Of You 💗📸: @kphotoz_ #Linkinbio

A post shared by LI,NY📍 (@jyoubadd) on

Lord only knows what type of hellfire Shiggy had to endure at home, but it must have been ugly because after hours of the “scandal” breaking, he took to his IG page to offer a public apology to his beloved.

Flip the page to see what he had to say…

SMH and LOL @ “fame and horniness”. Flip the page to see more of Shiggy and his violated love one.

My Right When I’m Wrong’ So I Never Slip😌💜 @theshiggyshow

A post shared by LI,NY📍 (@jyoubadd) on

Light Night School Daze ❤️💜 @jyoubadd 👟 @nike

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

@theshiggyshow #DOTHESHIGGY 😛😛😂😂😂

A post shared by LI,NY📍 (@jyoubadd) on

This how he do her after all the support she showed him. Disgraceful.

