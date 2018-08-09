Cheat-ing, Do You Love Me? Shiggy Apolo-cries To Girlfriend After Insta-Jawn Put Dirty DM On Blast

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

Shiggy Apologizes After Model Puts His DMs On Blast

Yesterday, the internet was turned upside after a Insta-model put Drake‘s viral dancing mascot, Shiggy, on blast for sliding in her DMs during Caribana in Toronto.

So shiggy DMd me on IG when I was in Toronto. Talking about “come to my hotel.” I mean would I be wrong to give it to the shaderoom ? Lol — BONELESS AMBER ROSE💋 (@Deyshaaaa_) August 8, 2018

Shiggy, who openly claims his girlfriend JBadd on Instagram, was busted.

Lord only knows what type of hellfire Shiggy had to endure at home, but it must have been ugly because after hours of the “scandal” breaking, he took to his IG page to offer a public apology to his beloved.

Flip the page to see what he had to say…